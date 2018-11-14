Big Data Policing: Changing the force?

Information has always been a crucial part of policing. In the past, that came from working in the community. But now new technology means there's a huge swathe of data that needs to be collected and analysed. So what does that mean for the men and women who are sworn to protect? Joining us is John Eterno, Professor of Criminology at Molloy College and Former NYPD captain. Here at the Roundtable is Boyd Mulvey, CEO of Chorus Intelligence and Dal Babu, Former Chief Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police.