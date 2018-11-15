November 15, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan Porters: Little glory for Pakistan's mountain porters
Pakistan's Shimshal Valley is home to many highly skilled and experienced mountain porters. But they usually receive little reward or recognition for scaling the country's deadliest peaks. Some also say there's little backup in the event of an accident, and now they're no longer keen to brave the slopes. #Pakistan #MountainPorters #ShimshalValley
Pakistan Porters: Little glory for Pakistan's mountain porters
Explore