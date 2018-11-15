Should Washington DC become America’s 51st state?

Washingtonians don't have representation in either the House or the Senate, which has earned the US government condemnation from observers of international law. So how can nearly 700,000 people live in the world's most powerful capital, but not have a voice in their own legislature? Guests: Walter Smith Executive director DC Appleseed Center for Law & Justice Hans von Spakovsky Heritage Foundation's Election Law Reform Initiative