Will the internal politics of Hamas and Israel affect the ceasefire over Gaza?

Renewed violence between Israel and Hamas came on the heels of a new peace agreement, which would have included badly needed aid for Gaza. So why the conflict? Many analysts say internal politics are at fault. Israeli Defence Minister, Avigdor Lieberman quit Benjamin Netanyahu's government in protest, saying the truce was giving in to terror. And reports say Hamas is feeling the heat from militant factions, who are upset that negotiations with Israel are even taking place. Guests: Danny Ayalon Israel's former Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhaimar Abu Sada Professor of political science Al Azhar University Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director Human Rights Watch