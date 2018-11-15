Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Migrants in Bangladesh fearful of repatriation

Bangladesh is set to begin repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar on Thursday. But, there are reports this process will be delayed. The UNHCR, which is concerned about the conditions in Myanmar, says most of those on the list to be repatriated have gone into hiding, while the ones it managed to find said they didn't want to go back. #Rohingya #Bangladesh #Refugees