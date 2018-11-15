November 15, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israeli defence minister resigns over ceasefire
Palestinian group Hamas says the resignation of Israel's defence minister is a "political victory for Gaza." Avigdor Lieberman resigned from the conservative government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest over the ceasefire with Hamas, following two days of violence. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza City. #Israel #Lieberman #Palestine
