Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's trial starts in US | Money Talks
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is accused of leading one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico. But at the start of his trial in New York, he has claimed he is just a scapegoat, and the actual leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel have Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on their side. For more on the story, Tim MacFarlan joins us from Mexico City. #ElChapo #DrugCartel
November 15, 2018
