November 15, 2018
Online campaign for security guard killed by US police officer
An online fundraiser has raised over $130,000 for Jemel Roberson, the black security guard who was shot dead by a US police officer. Roberson held down a gunman and waited for police to arrive. Police shot Roberson upon arrival at the scene. He later died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. #policebrutality #US #JemelRoberson
