WORLD
1 MIN READ
Competition at Malatya Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
At the Malatya International Film Festival, the jury may still have time to decide on who the winners will be. But one thing is for certain, for them it's going to be a tough call to make due to the great number of high-quality productions that are in competition. So TRT World's Alican Pamir took it up to himself to shed the limelight on specific films and their makers which need that extra public attention. And we also speak to Showcase reporter Alican Pamir to learn more about what's going on at the festival.
Competition at Malatya Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
November 16, 2018
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us