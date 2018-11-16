WORLD
The impact of Khashoggi’s killing on the politics of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia's attorney general provided gruesome details on how the murder of Khashoggi was an improvised, last minute decision. It was also the first time the kingdom admitted that the journalist's body had been dismembered, falling in line with the Turkish government's account of the murder. Five of the suspects who were allegedly part of the hit team are facing the death penalty. But the country's public prosecutor emphasized that Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman had no knowledge of the operation. The US has also come out with its first direct response, sanctioning 17 Saudi suspects implicated in the killing. Meanwhile Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavasoglu has called for an international investigation into the murder, saying the Saudi account is insufficient. Funeral prayers have been held in Istanbul and Ankara as well as in Saudi Arabia, to pay respects to the slain journalist. Turkey has long maintained that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the top - but has stressed that King Salman was not to blame. Saudi officials initially denied any knowledge of what had happened to Khashoggi, before admitting that he had been murdered at the consulate in a rogue operation. Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Analyst at SETA Ali Bakeer Political analyst #Khashoggi #KhashoggiKilling
The impact of Khashoggi’s killing on the politics of the Middle East
November 16, 2018
