November 17, 2018
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Palestinians hold weekly protest at Gaza border
In Israel, the government is trying to remain in power after a turbulent week. Ministers and smaller parties are leaving Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, threatening his future as prime minister. Meanwhile in Gaza, Palestinian resistance to Israel's air strikes earlier this week, has emboldened people enduring the violence there. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #Palestine #AirStrikes #GazaProtests
