Grape Molasses: Age-old tradition lives on in central Turkey

Grape molasses has been used as a nutritious sweetener in Turkish diets for thousands of years. It's called Pekmez. And today it's produced in factories, and packed with preservatives. But villagers in a small town in central Turkey are determined to stick to the traditional way of making this Anatolian staple. Reagan Des Vignes has the story. #Pekmez #GrapeMolasses #CentralAnatolia