November 19, 2018
"Clean India" Initiative: 80M toilets built in India's toilet revolution
India is undergoing one of the largest toilet-building projects in the world. The government's "Clean India" initiative aims to build more than 110 million facilities by next year, in the hopes of making poor sanitation and contaminated water - a thing of the past. Natasha Hussain reports. #CleanIndia #ToiletRevolution #India
