Marcel Duchamp and the ready-made | Modern Art | Showcase

You've probably heard his name. Or at least seen his famous work of art, titled Fountain - a urinal signed by the imaginary R. Mutt. Its creator is widely considered as the artist who redefined the very meaning of the word 'art' and paved the way for the likes of Andy Warhol and Banksy. This is Marcel Duchamp. #Duchamp #ModernArt #Showcase