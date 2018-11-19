November 19, 2018
California Wildfires: Hundreds of evacuates living in tent camps
The search continues in California for more than one thousand people still missing in the deadliest wildfires in the state's history. Many survivors of the fire lost everything. Some have found shelter with relatives and friends. Others, as Christine Pirovolakis reports, have pitched tents or are camping out of their vehicles. #California #Wildfire #Evacuation
