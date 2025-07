US Treasury blacklists 17 Saudis | Money Talks

The US government has imposed economic sanctions on 17 Saudis suspected of being involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month. The Treasury Department says the targets of the sanctions were directly involved in Khasshogi's death, and include aides of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. #Khashoggi #MBS #USsanctions