November 20, 2018
Pakistan's mountain porters risk lives on job | Money Talks
Pakistan's Shimshal Valley is home to many skilled and experienced mountain porters. But they usually receive little reward or recognition for climbing the country's most dangerous peaks. Some also say there's little backup in the event of an accident, and now they're no longer so eager to risk their lives. Natasha Hussain has more. #Pakistan #MountainPorters
