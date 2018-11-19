Beyonce ends collaboration with Philip Green | Money Talks

Beyonce has ended her partnership with Sir Philip Green. The retail billionaire and Topshop owner is facing sexual harassment allegations, and is at the centre of the UK's #MeToo movement. Beyonce and Green had been collaborating on her sportswear line Ivy Park. With the brand aiming to inspire and empower women, it seems the two didn't sit well. #Beyonce #PhilipGreen #MeToo