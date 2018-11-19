Argentina’s parliament approves 2019 budget plan | Money Talks

Argentina's parliament has given final approval to the government's budget bill for 2019. The proposal includes unpopular spending cuts and tax increases as part of the IMF's bailout deal. And for more on this story, we speak to Fausto Spotorno, Chief Economist at advisory firm, Orlando Ferreres and Associates, in Buenos Aires. #Argentina #BudgetPlan #Economy