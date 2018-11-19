Air Pollution: When will we breathe easy?

It's been known for some time that inhaling polluted air can cause infections and disease. It causes 7 million premature deaths a year. Now more studies are revealing in greater detail just what damage fine particles are doing to our bodies. Joining us is Johan Kuylenstierna, Policy Director at the Stockholm Environment Institute; Arvind Kumar, Co-Founder of the Lung Care Foundation; Aaron Kiely, Clean Air Campaigner at Friends of the Earth and Liza Selley, Air Pollution Toxicologist at King's College London.