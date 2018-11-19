NewsFeed – The Battle over Black Pete

- There was fighting in a number of Dutch cities through the weekend over Black Pete. He has been part of a traditional Dutch Christmas for more than 150 years. Anti-racism campaigners want him banned, fascists and football hooligans want him to stay. But the fascists are losing - Remembering Jonestown 40 years on - Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg loses $17.4B #ZwartePiet #JonestownMassacre #MarkZuckerberg