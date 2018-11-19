Are we pressuring Syrian artists to include war in their work?

"I don't want to build my career on any other people's suffering". Diala Brisly is an artist who was forced to flee Syria, but she says that's only one part of her story. Compass meets Syrian artists in diaspora who say they're tired of being stereotyped. Watch the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW8t526zKHQ #Syria #Art #DiasporaArtists