November 20, 2018
Age of extinction? | ‘A true European army’ | Czech mate for Andrej Babis?
The UN warns that the loss of biodiversity is as great a threat as climate change, and unless we act fast, humankind could face its own extinction. Also Europe's most powerful leaders call for their own army. But do they really need one? And, protesters rally in Prague, demanding the prime minister's resignation. Will he be forced out?
