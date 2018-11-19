Turkstream Pipeline: Leaders say pipeline to be operational in 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the TurkStream gas Pipeline will start operating next year. It will increase the amount of natural gas Russia can send to Europe. It's one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Turkish history, and as Caitlin McGee reports, it's played a key role in strengthening ties with Russia. #TurkStream #GasPipeline #Infrastructure