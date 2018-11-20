November 20, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong Democracy: Trio plead not guilty to public disorder charge
One of Hong Kong's most politically-charged trials has begun. Three men have pleaded not guilty to charges related to leading pro-democracy protests in 2014. The trial is seen as a test of judicial independence in the Chinese-ruled city, amid Beijing's increasing influence. Natasha Hussain has more. #HongKong #Democracy #China
Hong Kong Democracy: Trio plead not guilty to public disorder charge
Explore