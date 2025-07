Guatemala Volcano Erupts: Nearly 4,000 people evacuated from mount Fuego

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the shadow of one of Guatemala's most active volcanoes, after it erupted early on Monday. No one was injured, but it's the fifth eruption this year, and almost 200 people died after an eruption in June. Abubakr al Shamahi has more. #Guatemala #MountFuego #Volcano