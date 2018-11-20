November 20, 2018
California Wildfires: Nearly a thousand people still missing
Emergency services have stepped up their efforts to find remains of victims of California's deadliest ever wildfire. Expected rains this week could make that search harder as the risk of dangerous mudslides increases. 77 people have died, and nearly one thousand people remain missing. Sally Ayhan has this story. #Wildfires #California
