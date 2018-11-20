Brexit uncertainty looms over economy | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May has stared-down her critics and vowed to see her Brexit deal through. Her defiance managed to lift the British pound from two-year lows, and it also managed to rally the support of some prominent business leaders. But several of her ministers have quit over the draft agreement, and a Brexiteer coup could oust her from her job. Whatever the outcome, the ongoing uncertainty is hurting businesses, as Mobin Nasir reports. And Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, joins us for more analysis. #Brexit #Economy #TheresaMay