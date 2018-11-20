Morocco unveils Africa's fastest railway line | Money Talks

Tourists and commuters can now travel across Morocco on Africa's first high-speed train. The LGV is a joint project between France and Morocco and halves the travel time between Casablanca and the coastal city of Tangier. There are also hopes it'll bring a much-needed boost to the economy, as Paulo Montecillo reports. For me on this, political economist Ismail Lagardien joins us from Cape Town, South Africa. #Morocco #HighSpeedTrain #Africa