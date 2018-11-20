November 20, 2018
Will the Czech prime minister be forced out of office?
On Friday, the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babis said he would never resign. His promise reignited street demonstrations against a man who's only been in office for eleven months. The scandal-hit leader now finds himself fighting for his political life. Will he survive? Guest: Vit Novotny Senior Research Officer at Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies
