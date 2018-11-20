Should countries be forced to take action to protect their wildlife?

Ecosystems are collapsing and killing the world's wildlife. Without them, the lack of clean water and food would threaten the existence of humanity. The UN’s biodiversity chief says, that unless we act fast human beings could document their own extinction. Guests: Cristiana Pasca Palmer Executive Secretary of the UN Biodiversity Convention Dave Goulson Biology professor at the University of Sussex Stuart Pimm Doris Duke Chair of Conservation Ecology at Duke University