Disgust Food Museum: Rotting fish and maggots on display

Most museums try to attract visitors with famous works of art and important historical artifacts. But a new museum in Sweden has a rather different approach. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, visitors are warned the exhibit is not for the faint of stomach, and just in case, everyone is conveniently given a vomit bag. Some viewers may want to turn away. #Food #DisgustFoodMuseum #Sweden