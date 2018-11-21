TurkStream's sea section completed | Money Talks

Construction of the offshore section of a massive pipeline that will carry Russian gas across the Black Sea to Turkey has been completed. The TurkStream project was officially opened by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony in Istanbul. TRT World's Caitlin McGee was at the inauguration ceremony. #TurkStream #GasPipeline #Russia