Chinese fintech firms' revenue at $94B in 2017 | Money Talks

There's no question technology is changing the way we use money.. and one company that helped pioneer so-called 'fin-tech' in Hong Kong is Octopus. It is the firm behind the card of the same name that is used for everything from the metro to the supermarket. Joel Flynn spoke to its CEO Sunny Cheung to find out what the future holds for payment technology - and how he is planning to stay ahead of the curve in China. #China #Technology #Octopus