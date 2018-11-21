APEC leaders at odds over trade and globalization | Money Talks

In APEC, the 'c' may stand for cooperation but this year's meeting has been anything but cooperative. Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Papua New Guinea over the weekend to discuss economic challenges and opportunities. But two countries struggled to overcome their differences. And as Arabella Munro reports, that meant the summit ended without a unifying joint statement for the first time in its history. Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research, joins us for more on the story. #APEC #Economy #Globalization