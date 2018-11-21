Compostable Cutlery: Designer invents cutlery made of potatoes

About eight million tons of plastic are dumped into the oceans every year. Much of that waste comes from the food industry. So in his quest to find an alternative to single-use plastics, a Swedish designer has come up with an eco-friendly alternative made from potatoes. Natasha Hussain has the details. #Cutlery #EcoFriendly #PotatoeCutlery