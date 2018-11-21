November 21, 2018
Sri Lanka’s power struggle continues, who is incharge of the island nation?
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena came to power with promises of economic security, an end to corruption and a return to the rule of law. But the country's hopes for stability have been thrown into uncertainty after former Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa was appointed to replace him. Shoaib Hasan explains.
