Is Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia losing royal support?

Reuters has reported that dozens of princes and cousins within Saudi Arabia's ruling family want a change over who will become the next King. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been under increasing criticism for a crackdown against powerful businessmen and members of his own family, along with the war in Yemen, and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #HouseOfSaud Guests: Fatih Oke Executive Director Turkish Arab Media Association Matthew Brodsky Senior fellow at the Security Studies Group Ali al Ahmed Saudi affairs expert