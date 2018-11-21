November 21, 2018
Is Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia losing royal support?
Reuters has reported that dozens of princes and cousins within Saudi Arabia's ruling family want a change over who will become the next King. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been under increasing criticism for a crackdown against powerful businessmen and members of his own family, along with the war in Yemen, and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #HouseOfSaud Guests: Fatih Oke Executive Director Turkish Arab Media Association Matthew Brodsky Senior fellow at the Security Studies Group Ali al Ahmed Saudi affairs expert
