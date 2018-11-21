What’s behind the appointment of Mahindra Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka’s prime minister?

Sri Lanka’s Mahindra Rajapaksa has been accused of widespread nepotism, along with brutally ending a war with the north's Tamil Tigers, which killed thousands of civilians. The threat of a renewed authoritarianism was enough for Rajapaksa to lose a no confidence vote, one that was marred by scuffles within parliament. Guests: Rajiva Wijesinha Former government adviser Shamara Wettimuny Associate at Verite Research