Boat dwellers in Hong Kong face eviction | Money Talks

To get around the high cost of housing in Hong Kong, many people have resorted to living on boats. These are not rickety old junks once common in fishing villages, but spacious live-aboards with private moorings. But as Patrick Fok reports, one group of boat dwellers now faces the loss of their homes - and possible bankruptcy. #HongKong #BoatDwellers #Housing