Airbnb ends West Bank settlement rentals | Money Talks

Airbnb is removing listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The home-renting platform had earlier defended its operations there but bowed to pressure from human rights groups to stop doing business in the occupied territory. Palestinians have welcomed the move but Israel says it's a "wretched capitulation". Jemima Walker reports. #Airbnb #WestBank #IsraeliSettlements