November 21, 2018
Bitcoin value drops 30% over last week | Money Talks
Just when cryptocurrency investors thought it could not get any worse, it has. They have lost billions of dollars, with the world's biggest digital currency under tremendous selling pressure. And for more on this, we speak to Ozgur Guneri, CEO of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, BtcTurk. #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency #BTCTurk
