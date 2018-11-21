Renault and Nissan shares dive after Ghosn arrest | Money Talks

A showdown is brewing at Renault after the French government called for the carmaker's chairman and CEO, Carlos Ghosn, to step down after his arrest in Japan on fraud charges. Ghosn masterminded a tie-up between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, and his arrest is now threatening the survival of the car industry's largest global alliance. French and Japanese authorities say they're ensuring the stability of the carmakers, but investors aren't so convinced. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story we speak to Dr. Seijiro Takeshita, Dean at the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, Rebecca Chaplin, head of editorial at Blackball Media, the UK's leading automotive media agency and publishers of Car Dealer magazine. #Renault #Nissan #CarlosGhosn