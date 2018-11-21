Edward Burne-Jones: Pre-Raphaelite Visionary | Exhibitions | Showcase

Edward Burne-Jones was the last of the pre-Raphaelites. Born during the Industrial Revolution, he turned away from modernity, reimagining myths, legends and fairy tales of the past. That history is being brought to life with the UK's largest retrospective of his work for a generation. Showcase's Miranda Atty tells us more... And we speak with art journalist Jo Lawson-Tancred to get a greater perspective on Burne-Jones.