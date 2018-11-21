Cardboard Sculptures | Unusual Art Forms | Showcase

Let's say you get a package delivery... and the box it comes in, well you'll probably end up chucking it into the trash bin. But for James Lake, the artistic possibilities for your garbage are endless. And as Zeynep Gokce tells us, once you see them, it's likely you won't have the heart to throw his pieces away. And the artist himself, James Lake joins Showcase from Devon, England.