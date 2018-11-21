Beyond The Game: Eni Aluko's career after her claims of racism by former women's coach Mark Sampson

With 102 international caps for England, Eni Aluko is a prominant figure in Women's football. But two years ago, she faced a defining moment in her career and her life. The English FA was under the spotlight after they failed to conduct a thorough investigation into her claims of racism and bullying by the former women's coach Mark Sampson. In the end she was vindicated, and since the ordeal she's relaunched her career in a new country and at a new club - Serie A champions Juventus. Samantha Johnson has more.