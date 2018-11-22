WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Myanmar safe for the Rohingya to return to?
Over a year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. And with good reason. The persecuted Muslim minority escaped as their homes burned to the ground and friends and family members were raped and murdered. It was part of a brutal military crackdown so severe, the UN called it an act of genocide. But now Bangladesh wants them to go back. A repatriation deal with Myanmar was agreed and, after months of delays, the first batch of Rohingya was finally supposed to leave. But they refused, until their demands for justice and citizenship are met. Now the refugees remain in Bangladesh, and no one is sure when, or even if they'll ever be going home. Sandra Gathmann reports.
Is Myanmar safe for the Rohingya to return to?
November 22, 2018
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us