WORLD
1 MIN READ
The European Court of Human Rights rules Russia’s Alexey Navalny arrest were politically motivated
Alexey Navalny is one of Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics. And according to his supporters he’s had to pay the price for it multiple times. In just two years, the Russian opposition leader was detained seven times. Now the European Court of Human Rights has ruled his arrests were politically motivated. And it ordered the Kremlin to pay him more than 70,000 dollars in damages. So is Alexey Navalny a criminal as the Kremlin says? Or is Moscow suppressing pluralism? Sergey Markov Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Artemyev Media manager at Amnesty International
The European Court of Human Rights rules Russia’s Alexey Navalny arrest were politically motivated
November 22, 2018
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us