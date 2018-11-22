Are Rohingya demands being ignored?

Over a year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. The persecuted minority said they were forced to escape rape and murder as part of a brutal military crackdown. But now Bangladesh wants them to go back. But the Rohingya say they won’t go until their demands of justice and citizenship are met. But are their demands being ignored? Guests: Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Organising Secretary of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League Ro Nay San Lwin Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Nyo Ohn Myint Former member of Myanmar’s ruling National League For Democracy