November 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kensuke Koike: the photo alchemist | Photography | Showcase
He's been called the 'photo alchemist' and when it comes to taking an ordinary photo and transforming it into something unique, Japanese artist Kensuke Koike is a master. But unlike someone who turns lead into gold, the changes Koike makes are more subtle - not completely different from the original and not entirely new... but definitely a lot stranger.
Kensuke Koike: the photo alchemist | Photography | Showcase
Explore